Los Angeles schools cut police funds to boost Black students

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The board overseeing the Los Angeles Unified School District has cut $25 million from the budget for school police and will use the money to help fund an achievement plan for Black students. The plan approved by the school board Tuesday will cut 70 sworn officers, 62 non-sworn officers and one support staff position. That will leave the force with 211 officers. The $25 million and other money will create a $36.5 million fund for the new Black Student Achievement Plan aimed at 53 schools that have high numbers of Black students and below-average proficiency in math and English, among other concerns.