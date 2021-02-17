Frigid temperatures, power outages lead to water problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Homeowners, hospitals and businesses from Texas to Tennessee grappled with broken water mains, burst pipes and orders to boil water Wednesday in parts of the country unaccustomed to dealing with sustained frigid temperatures. Winter storms during the past week in the Midwest, Texas and Appalachia forced water service providers to scramble to manage serious problems as sub-freezing temperatures remained an obstacle. The Texas city of Kyle, south of Austin, asked residents Wednesday to suspend usage until further notice because of a water shortage. In Memphis, Tennessee, the power and water company asked residents to reduce their water usage through Friday.