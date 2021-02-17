Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution

ATLANTA (AP) — Just as vaccine efforts ramp up and gain speed, the icy blast across much of the United States has injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive. Deliveries have been halted Wednesday in many places and countless appointments were canceled. In Washington, Biden administration COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients says the bad weather was impacting distribution and deliveries. He added that in places like Texas where vaccination sites are closed, the government is encouraging sites to increase their hours when they can reopen. The U.S. is vaccinating 1.7 million Americans on average per day. That’s up from under 1 million a month ago.