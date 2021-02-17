Australia news media ‘large and small’ discuss Google deals

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Treasury Josh Frydenberg says Google is quickly negotiating generous deals with Australian media companies to pay for journalism as lawmakers consider forcing digital giants into such agreements. Seven West Media reached a deal earlier and its rival Nine Entertainment is reportedly close to its own. Frydenberg confirmed that state-owned Australian Broadcasting Corp. is also in negotiations. He says “none of these deals would be happening” if not for proposed legislation that would make Google and Facebook pay for the Australian news they link to. Both digital giants oppose the draft law and have threatened to hinder Australians’ use of their products if it passes.