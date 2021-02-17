Skip to Content

Argentine rocker Fito Páez: ‘I want to play until the end’

New
10:49 am AP - National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — It’s been 20 years since Argentine rock star Fito Páez has been nominated for a Grammy Award, and this year he’s competing for best Latin rock or alternative album with “La Conquista del Espacio,” which won him two Latin Grammys in November. The 57-year-old rocker says in times of a global pandemic, he feels it is his duty to document what’s going on in the world through his music, which he did with his latest album. And on a personal level to Páez, “La Conquista del Espacio” is an album of redemption which allows him the possibility of being born again.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content