4 tips for starting or reinventing a business in tough times

Businesses like Uber, Airbnb and Square were born in recessions. Now, the effects of COVID-19 are forcing existing businesses to reinvent themselves, and some of today’s most significant business obstacles will spark new startups offering innovative solutions. Successful entrepreneurs will rapidly adapt to changing market conditions, fix problems that bother them and like-minded consumers, and look to make small tweaks to existing business strategies. And starting a business doesn’t necessarily mean hiring a lot of people right out of the gate. One successful serial entrepreneur recommends hiring problem solvers when you need them on a contract-only basis.