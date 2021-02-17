Clashes erupt in 2nd night of protests over rapper’s jailing

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain have fired rubber bullets and baton-charged protesters as clashes erupted for a second night at demonstrations against the arrest of a rap artist Pablo Hasél. Many protesters threw objects at officers, and used trash containers and overturned motorbikes to block streets in both Madrid and Barcelona on Wednesday night. After a 24-hour standoff at a barricaded university building, police took Hasél away to serve a 9-month prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and glorifying terrorism, The charges arose from a song about former King Juan Carlos I and 64 tweets. Hasél’s legal situation has drawn attention from performers, celebrities and politicians demanding a change in the law he was convicted of violating.