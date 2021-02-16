US Virgin Islands probes helicopter crash that killed 4

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands are investigating what caused a helicopter crash that killed at least four people. Emergency management spokesman Erik Ackerson says the crash occurred Monday at the western end of St. Thomas around Botany Bay. He says officials are not yet releasing the names of those killed. The Virgin Islands Daily News reports that the Antilles School announced it canceled classes Tuesday because it is believed a senior student and his family were aboard the helicopter. A school spokeswoman did not immediately return a message for comment. Meanwhile, country singer Kenny Chesney has identified one of the victims as pilot Maria Rodriguez.