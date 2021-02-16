Sydney police say 1996 Olympic swimmer ran drug syndicate

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Olympic swimmer Scott Miller is in custody and charged with drug trafficking after Australian police seized methamphetamine valued at 2 million Australian dollars ($1.6 million) and accused him of directing a criminal syndicate. Police arrested 45-year-old Miller and a 47-year-old man, who has not been named, at their Sydney homes after finding methylamphetamine concealed in eight candles. The two men were allegedly distributing drugs from Sydney that were bound for regional New South Wales state. Miller won a silver medal in the 100-meter butterfly at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.