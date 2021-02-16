Slovenia right-wing PM Jansa survives no-confidence motion

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s right-wing prime minister has survived a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition who accuse him of using the coronavirus pandemic to curb democratic freedoms. Prime Minister Janez Jansa survived the vote late Monday, when the opposition only mustered 40 votes in the 90-member assembly, leaving it six votes short of the needed majority to oust the leader. Jansa has described the drive as a “destructive farse” and a waste of public money. The five center-left parties that filed the motion said Jansa is introducing an “authoritarian democracy” in the traditionally moderate European Union nation. A parliamentary election in Slovenia is due next year.