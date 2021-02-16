Prosecutors seek fine for Russian opposition leader Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to fine jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of defaming a World War II veteran, maintaining pressure on the top Kremlin foe. Navalny rejects accusations of slandering the veteran, who was featured in a video last year promoting constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin’s rule. The 44-year-old Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is Putin’s most prominent critic. He was arrested last month upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning. He blames the poisoning on the Kremlin but Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.