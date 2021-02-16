Philippine court junks poll protest by late dictator’s son

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine Supreme Court spokesman says the court has dismissed an elections protest by the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who sought to overturn his narrow defeat in the 2016 vice presidential elections.Court spokesman Brian Hosaka said Tuesday that the 15-member court, which voted unanimously as an electoral tribunal, junked the protest filed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after he lost to opposition leader Leni Robredo in the vice-presidential race and claimed that he was cheated. Marcos Jr. lost to Robredo, a human rights lawyer, by more than 263,000 votes in the race for the vice presidency, the highest political office that came close to being captured by the family of the ex-dictator, who was ousted in a 1986 “people power” revolt.