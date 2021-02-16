Mexico rises above 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has topped 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 175,000 deaths related to COVID-19, though officials conceded that the country’s extremely low rate of testing means the real figures are much higher. The Health Department said Tuesday that 8,683 cases and 1,329 deaths had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours. Mexico’s 175,986 test-confirmed deaths so far is the third-highest toll in the world, behind the U.S. and Brazil. But estimates of the country’s excess deaths for 2020 suggest the real death toll from the pandemic is more than 220,000. And excess death figures for January and early February — when the highest wave of cases came — have not yet been posted.