Heavy snowfall blankets Athens; vaccinations postponed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital’s northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes on Tuesday morning. Health authorities announced they were postponing all appointments for coronavirus vaccinations across the greater Athens region of Attica for Tuesday. One line of the Athens subway that runs partially above ground to the northern suburbs was halted, while most buses were withdrawn from the capital’s streets for safety reasons. Snowplows and salt trucks were cleaning the avenues of central Athens in an effort to keep them open to traffic.