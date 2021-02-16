France votes on anti-radicalism bill that worries Muslims

PARIS (AP) — France’s lower house of parliament is voting on a bill that would strengthen government oversight of mosques and religious schools and crack down on polygamy and forced marriage. It’s part of broader French efforts to fight Islamic extremism after a teacher was beheaded and other recent attacks. But many French Muslims fear the draft law unfairly targets their religion and say France already has laws to fight terrorism. President Emmanuel Macron says it’s needed to protect French values like gender equality and secularism. Critics call it a political maneuver by Macron to win support from conservative and far-right voters ahead of next year’s presidential election.