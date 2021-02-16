Ex-Ecuadorian leader Gustavo Noboa dies after brain surgery

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Former Ecuadorian President Gustavo Noboa, who restored some stability to the South American nation during a profound economic crisis that produced political turmoil at the beginning of the century, has died. at age 83. President Lenín Moreno confirmed Noboa’s death in a tweet. Noboa died Tuesday in the United States following brain surgery. Noboa became president in January 2000 after a popular revolt ended the term of President Jamil Mahuad. At the time, Ecuador’s deep economic crisis led the government to adopt the U.S. dollar as its national currency. Noboa ratified the currency change and successfully renegotiated the country’s debt. His political rivals then accused him of embezzlement, which prompted him take asylum in Costa Rica from 2003 to 2005.