European Space Agency seeks diversity in new astronaut drive

PARIS (AP) — Are you calm under pressure and zero gravity, open to extra-terrestrial travel and female? If so, you could be a prime candidate for the European Space Agency’s first astronaut recruitment drive in 11 years. The ESA, NASA’s European equivalent, is highlighting diversity this time to nudge the agency beyond its primarily white and male roots. The ESA is looking to recruit more women astronauts this year as well as people with disabilities who have always dreamed of going into space. ESA’s Director General Jan Worner said on Tuesday that the agency needs to “look wider than we have before” to find those “excellent astronauts for the future” as the focus shifts on missions to the moon and Mars.