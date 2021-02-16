Audit: FEMA paid for unused rooms for 2017 disaster victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — An audit has found that the Federal Emergency Management Agency paid for unused hotel rooms and may have overpaid room taxes as it provided emergency shelter to thousands of disaster victims in 2017. The audit released Tuesday by the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security examined a program that spent about $642 million to provide emergency lodging for nearly 227,000 victims of hurricanes and wildfires. It found that FEMA didn’t verify the accuracy of hotel taxes and paid for an undetermined number of unoccupied rooms. It also said FEMA didn’t adequately ensure people could find permanent housing. FEMA told the OIG that it’s addressing the issues raised by the report.