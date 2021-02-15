Tamil family of 4 win court battle to stay in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Tamil family has won another victory in an Australian court in their battle to avoid deportation to Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan-born parents and their Australian-born daughters have been detained on Christmas Island since 2019. Three Federal Court judges upheld an earlier ruling that the younger daughter had been denied procedural fairness on a protection visa application. The Australian government’s final avenue of appeal is the High Court, and a hearing is not guaranteed. The parents arrived in Australia separately in smuggling boats in 2012 and 2013 and married in Australia in 2014. They sought refugee visas arguing they face persecution in Sri Lanka.