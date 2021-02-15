Rain triggers landslide in Indonesia; 10 dead, 9 missing

NGANJUK, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rains have triggered a landslide on Indonesia’s main island of Java that killed at least 10 people, with rescuers digging desperately with their bare hands and farm tools to locate nine missing people, including four children. Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers are taking part in the search in the village in East Java’s Nganjuk district. Officials say the mud that rolled down from surrounding hills struck at least eight houses, injuring 14 people and leaving 21 people buried under tons of mud. Two people were rescued on Sunday.