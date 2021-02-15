LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Chief Michel Moore says investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved.

The officer who made the complaint will be interviewed Monday.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed by Minneapolis police after an officer pressed a knee on his neck as Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.”

His death launched massive protests nationwide.