India’s dramatic fall in virus cases leaves experts stumped

NEW DELHI (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in India, there were fears it would sink the fragile health system of the world’s second-most populous country. But infections began to plummet, and now the country is reporting about 11,000 new cases a day, compared to a peak of nearly 100,000. However, the reasons for the decline are unclear. Experts have suggested some areas of the country may have reached herd immunity or Indians may have some preexisting immunity. The government has also credited mask-wearing for reducing the spread. Determining what’s behind the drop in infections could help authorities control the virus in the country, which has reported nearly 11 million cases and over 155,000 deaths.