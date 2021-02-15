France, West African leaders discuss fighting extremism

PARIS (AP) — French and West African heads of state have begun a two-day summit focusing on the fight against Islamic extremists in Africa’s Sahel region, as France considered a gradual reduction of its troops in the area. The leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania are participating in the meetings that opened Monday in N’Djamena, Chad. French President Emmanuel Macron joined from Paris via videoconference. French President Emmanuel Macron has joined from Paris via videoconference. Macron may announce a reduction of French troops in Africa’s Sahel region that he presented last month as a possible “adjustment” following successes by French forces last year. France is also counting on an expected greater involvement of other European countries.