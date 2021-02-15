EU’s anti-fraud body warns against COVID-19 vaccine scams

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU’s anti-fraud office OLAF is urging member states to be vigilant against fraudsters offering to deliver fake COVID-19 vaccines as the 27-nation bloc faces delays in the supply of shots. OLAF said Monday it is aware of a number of reports of scammers offering to sell vaccines in a bid to defraud EU governments trying to speed up the pace of vaccination. In addition to vaccine scams, OLAF is also monitoring illicit trade of face masks, test kits and other products linked to the COVID-19 outbreak. The anti-fraud body said they have so far seized or detained “over 14 million items” including dangerous hand sanitizer.