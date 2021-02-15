France fights hold of Islamist radicals with dragnets, laws

PARIS (AP) — More than three dozen police officers descended on a small private school in Paris, blocked the 92 students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office. Hanane Loukili, the director of the MHS middle and high school, later learned the Nov. 17 scene was carried out by a team from a special cell sweeping schools, shops, clubs or mosques to rout out radicalization. Loukili insists she is no radical. But such operations illustrate French efforts to fight extremism as lawmakers prepare to vote on a bill aimed at snuffing it out.