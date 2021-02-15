David Perdue files paperwork for potential 2022 Senate run

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue has filed campaign paperwork, opening up the potential for the recently defeated Republican to run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 71-year-old Perdue filed a statement of candidacy Monday with the Federal Election Commission. It’s an early step toward a possible bid to return to Washington. Perdue lost his reelection bid during a closely watched runoff last month against now-Sen. Jon Ossoff. Democrats’ wins in Georgia’s dual runoffs Ossoff’s helped Democrats take control of the Senate for the first time since 2011. Ossoff will not be up for reelection until 2026, but Warnock’s term expires in two years.