Conte’s last hurrah? Italy’s ‘simple citizen’ plots return

ROME (AP) — When Giuseppe Conte left the Italian premier’s office, palace employees warmly applauded him in appreciation. But that’s hardly likely to be Conte’s last hurrah in Italian politics. Just a few hours after the ceremony to transfer power to Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief now tasked with leading Italy in the pandemic, Conte dashed off a thank-you note to Italian citizens. The note sounded more like an ‘’arrivederci” (“Until we see each other again”) than a retreat from the political world he was unexpectedly propelled into in 2018. “Simple Citizen” Conte, as he calls himself now, could be poised to lead whatever emerges from the fracturing populist 5-Star Movement, which is currently Parliament’s largest party.