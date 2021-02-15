Briton pleads guilty to breaking Singapore quarantine order

SINGAPORE (AP) — A British citizen has pleaded guilty to violating a coronavirus quarantine order in Singapore by visiting his fiancée in another hotel room. He faces a possible sentence of up to six years in jail and a fine of $7,500 on each charge. The Briton left his room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on three occasions in September, according to the charge sheets. He was not wearing a mask. On one of the occasions, he climbed an emergency stairwell and entered a room that his Singaporean fiancée had booked. The two spent nine hours together. They have since married.