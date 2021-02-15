Allegations of abductions grip Uganda after tense elections

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine on Monday released a list of 243 people who have allegedly been abducted by the security forces, piling pressure on authorities to find the missing people after the country’s leader suggested only dozens were in detention over criminal offenses. Wine, a singer and lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has asserted that at least 3,000 of his followers were detained before and after the presidential elections on Jan. 14. Wine in a Twitter post on Monday published what he called the first part of a list of Ugandans allegedly under illegal detention. President Yoweri Museveni won the polls with 58% of the vote, according to official results that Wine disputes as fraudulent.