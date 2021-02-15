After shooting, unrest, Wyoming gets its first Black sheriff

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has its first Black sheriff, who has been appointed months after fury over racist policing roiled U.S. cities. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans took office in December after his predecessor retired. His turf includes one of Wyoming’s last Democratic strongholds, but the state is overwhelmingly conservative and white and he’s already faced a racist remark from a lawmaker. Meanwhile, one of his officers faces a lawsuit after shooting an unarmed, mentally ill man during a traffic stop two years ago. The shooting stoked backlash that played a major role in the sheriff’s appointment. He told The Associated Press that “keeping the peace” will be a priority.