Women fleeing Burkina Faso violence face sexual assault

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — The extremist violence in Burkina Faso linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups is fueling an increase in sexual assaults against women, especially those displaced by attacks. Many are preyed upon as they attempt to collect belongings they left behind. A report by humanitarian groups says sexual assault cases in one region increased five-fold during a three-month period last year. Aid groups say jihadists are not the only perpetrators and that there has been a sharp increase in domestic violence and exploitation of displaced women by host communities.