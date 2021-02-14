Wintry weather blanketing US to make rare dip to Gulf Coast

DALLAS (AP) — Wintry weather is forecast for much of the U.S., with freezing temperatures expected to dip as snow falls as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast. Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, says that cold air that far south is unusual. He says significant ice and up to 12 inches of snow are expected across parts of the southern Plains on Sunday and into Monday, with the highest amounts expected near the Oklahoma-Texas border. Chenard says sleet and freezing rain are forecast further south.