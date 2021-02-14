Turkish sailors abducted by pirates return home from Nigeria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Fifteen Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by pirates off west Africa last month have arrived home. The freed hostages were welcomed at Istanbul Airport on Sunday by their families and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after 21 days in captivity, Anadolu news agency said. The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town, South Africa, when it was attacked on Jan. 23 about 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe. One crew member, an Azerbaijani national, died during the attack. Three other Turkish sailors who were left aboard the Mozart returned to Turkey last month.