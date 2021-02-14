Northwest storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power

Tens of thousands of people are without power in the Pacific Northwest after a winter storm blanketed the region with ice and snow. The greater Portland, Oregon, area was the hardest hit, with more than 200,000 people still in the dark Saturday night. Authorities said it could be a day or more before electricity is fully restored. The extreme conditions, loss of power and transportation problems prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency for the greater metro area Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the Northwest should brace for another surge of winter moisture to hit the Northwest on Sunday night, potentially leading to more heavy snowfall through Monday.