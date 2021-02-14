Mexico arrests 2 more in 2019 ambush killing of 9 Americans

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have arrested two more suspects in the 2019 killings of nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens near the northern border. Federal prosecutors identified the suspects Sunday only by their first names, “Wilbert” and “Tomás,” in line with presumption-of-innocence rules. The first faces several counts of homicide and the second faces organized crime charges. Twenty suspects have been arrested in the case, and more warrants are outstanding. Both were arrested in the town of Nuevas Casa Grandes, near the border with New Mexico. Three women and six children from the extended Langford, LeBarón and Miller families were ambushed and slain on Nov. 4, 2019