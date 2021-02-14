Kosovo votes for new parliament amid pandemic

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s voters defied freezing weather to take part in an early parliamentary election to form a new government amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. Some 1.8 million eligible voters on Sunday are expected to cast their ballots. They’re electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings. Some 100,000 Kosovars abroad are also eligible to vote by post. Those infected by the coronavirus will be able to vote through mobile polling teams. Reducing unemployment and fighting organized crime and corruption remain the biggest challenges.