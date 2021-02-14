Indianapolis museum apologizes for ‘white art’ job listing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has removed and apologized for a job listing seeking a director who would maintain the museum’s “traditional, core, white art audience.” The museum’s director and chief executive, Charles Venable, says the decision to use the word “white” had been intentional to show that the museum wouldn’t abandon its existing audience as it works for more diversity. But the posting generated wide criticism, including from artists in an upcoming Black Lives Matter exhibit and a Black former curator who says the wording illustrates an incorrect sentiment that raising up art from African or Indigenous would somehow exclude white people.