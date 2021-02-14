Indian rescuers find 11 more bodies after glacier flooding

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescuers searching muck-filled ravines and valleys for survivors after the sudden collapse of a Himalayan glacier triggered massive flooding in northern India a week ago have found 11 more bodies, raising the death toll to 49. The National Disaster Response Force said 155 people were still missing after a part of a glacier near Nanda Devi mountain broke off on Feb. 7, unleashing a devastating flood in the region in Uttarakhand state. It said five bodies were found Sunday in a tunnel of a power project as rescuers cleared the debris and looked for any survivors. Six other bodies were found in a village in the area.