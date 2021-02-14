Brazil Carnival goes online with street parties banned

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The street band Desliga da Justica usually plays for packed crowds of dancers each Carnival season. But the pandemic means parties are banned this year. So they’re facing cameras in a studio and playing for fans scattered across the internet while promising to make 2022, at least, a party to remember. Brazil is still recording an average of more than 1,000 deaths a day from the pandemic and as in many countries, immunization campaigns have been lagging. The Sambadromes of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo that normally throb with partying this time of year after being used as vaccination stations.