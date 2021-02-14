Biden order reestablishes faith-focused White House office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order relaunching a White House office aimed at fostering cooperation between the federal government and faith-based and secular community organizations. The order reestablishes the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. That’s a 20-year-old initiative first put in place by President George W. Bush. Biden suggests that such partnerships are particularly important at a time when the pandemic has created considerable uncertainty and suffering. The office will be led by Melissa Rogers, who served in the same role during President Barack Obama’s second term.