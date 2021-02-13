Senate poised to vote on holding Trump accountable for riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is holding a rare Saturday session for closing arguments in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, and then senators will vote on whether Trump will be held accountable for inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A last-minute fight over calling witnesses threatened to delay the expected speedy conclusion. Acquittal appears likely, underscored by news that Republican leader Mitch McConnell plans to vote that way.

The trial has laid bare the fragility of the nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power. Trump faces a charge of incitement of insurrection. Trump’s legal team has characterized the impeachment case as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Prosecutors have called Trump the “inciter in chief.”