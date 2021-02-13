Thailand’s pro-democracy protesters clash with police

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand have clashed with police while seeking the release of four comrades awaiting trial on charges of defaming the monarchy. The four top leaders of the student-led movement were ordered to stay in custody last week. The protest movement campaigned last year for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy reformed to make it more accountable. The demand about the monarchy is the most controversial, because the institution has been widely considered an untouchable, bedrock element of Thai nationalism. Police say more than 20 officers were injured and some protesters arrested. Footage showed riot police beating a medical volunteer who was later released.