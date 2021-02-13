Tensions high as mass protests in Myanmar enter second week

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Mass street demonstrations in Myanmar have entered their second week with neither protesters nor the military government they seek to unseat showing any signs of backing off from confrontations. Protesters in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, rallied outside the embassies of the United States and China on Saturday. They marched despite an order banning gatherings of five or more people. Authorities have stepped up the arrests of politicians and activists, and in areas outside Yangon have become more aggressive in trying to break up protests. There have been many reports in recent nights of raids during a curfew in which security personnel have tried to seize people from their homes. A group for political prisoners says 303 people remain in custody.