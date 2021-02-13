Pioneering Hollywood casting director Lynn Stalmaster dies

Lynn Stalmaster, an Oscar-winning casting director whose eye for talent helped launch the careers of John Travolta, Christopher Reeve and many other actors, has died. He was 93. Stalmaster became the first person to receive an Academy Award for casting when he accepted an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2016. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had long resisted giving special recognition to casting directors and Stalmaster was brought to tears. Stalmaster cast more than 200 films, including “The Graduate,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Harold and Maude,” “Tootsie,” “Deliverance,” “Being There, ”Judgment at Nuremberg” and “The Right Stuff.”