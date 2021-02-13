GOP’s McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered a scalding denunciation of Donald Trump in a speech from the Senate floor, calling the former president “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But in his vote earlier Saturday on Trump’s impeachment, McConnell voted “not guilty” because he said a former president could not face trial in the Senate. Washington’s most powerful Republican used his strongest language to date to excoriate Trump minutes after Trump’s acquittal. But by voting for acquittal, McConnell and his fellow Republicans leave the party locked in its struggle to define itself after Trump’s defeat in November.