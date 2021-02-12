US gun maker Colt bought by Czech company

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech firearms company Ceska Zbrojovka has signed a deal to acquire Colt, the American gun maker that helped develop revolvers in the 19th century and has since supplied the armed forces in the U.S. and other countries. Ceska Zbrojovka Group SE said Friday that it has purchased all the shares in Colt Holding Company LLC, the parent company of Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC and its Canadian subsidiary. The deal is worth $220 million and 1,098,620 newly issued shares in Ceska Zbrojovk. It is subject to approval by regulators. The Czech company said it expected the transaction to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.