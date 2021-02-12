Stock indexes hover near recent highs in more wobbly trading

Stocks drifted between small gains and losses Friday afternoon, as the market closed in on its second straight weekly gain after a wobbly week of trading. The market remains focused on trillions of dollars of potential government aid that could be coming for the economy, as Democrats move forward with their stimulus package. Companies continued reporting mostly solid earnings, including manufacturer Mohawk Industries and genetic testing company Illumina. Bond yields rose, giving banks a boost. Bumble shares continued to climb after the company’s IPO the day before. Most Asian markets were closed on Friday to mark the Lunar New Year.