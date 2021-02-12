Pandemic takes a toll on exhausted UK funeral directors

LONDON (AP) — Funeral home staff are under pressure in many places, but the burden is especially intense in Britain, where more than 115,000 people with the virus have died. That’s one of the highest per capita death tolls in the world. London funeral director Hasina Zaman says her phone hasn’t stopped ringing, and she worries that “I don’t have what it takes.” Undertakers, embalmers and others who deal with death for a living often regard the burden on them as less important than the pain felt by bereaved families. But many are exhausted by the sheer amount of mortality they have faced, and the pandemic is increasing awareness that their own mental health also deserves tending to.