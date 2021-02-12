New York seeks dismissal of NRA bankruptcy case

DALLAS (AP) — Attorneys for the state of New York are asking a bankruptcy judge to throw out the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy case. The state is arguing that the case was filed in bad faith. In a 41-page brief filed in the bankruptcy court in Dallas, New York’s attorneys assert that the NRA filed the bankruptcy petition while claiming to be solvent and “in its strongest financial condition in years.” The NRA filed for bankruptcy after the New York attorney general sued to seek the organization’s dissolution. It also announced plans to move its headquarters from New York and incorporate in gun-friendly Texas.