MTA brings celebrity voices to NYC transit announcements

NEW YORK (AP) — Riders on New York City subways and buses are getting an earful, thanks to some hometown voices. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Friday launched a campaign that has celebrities including Jerry Seinfeld, Whoopi Goldberg and Awkwafina making the announcements heard at subway stations, on trains and buses. The MTA says the announcements will run for at least a month, and highlight the importance of mask wearing and other pandemic safety measures. The scripts were written in a collaboration between the MTA and Nico Heller, better known under his social media personality of @newyorknico, and the celebrities were encouraged to put their own takes on them.